The Bengaluru airport is all set to get a new swanky terminal in the form of T2 which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, November 9. As per reports, the new swanky terminal 'Terminal 2' of the Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. The swanky Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru. Reportedly, passengers will experience in what is said to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers arriving at the Terminal 2 will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens that have been made in India using indigenous technology. PM Narendra Modi Shuns VIP Culture, Halts His Convoy To Make Way For Ambulance in Himachal Pradesh's Chambi (Watch Video).

PM Modi To Inaugurate New Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport

Prime Minister #NarendraModi will inaugurate the new Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at #Bengaluru on November 11. The new swanky terminal at Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.@narendramodi @BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/JiTqDZirB3 — IANS (@ians_india) November 9, 2022

Garden City’s New Glory!

Garden City's new glory! Built on principles of sustainability, Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport will be inaugurated by PM @NarendraModi ji on Friday. pic.twitter.com/SOweUWc806 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 9, 2022

T2 Is a Tribute to the Garden City of Bengaluru

Karnataka | PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5000 crores, on Nov 11. T2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru; passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. pic.twitter.com/0bFyyt7n1G — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

