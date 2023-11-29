Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Wednesday, November 29, allegedly claimed to have written Pro-Khalistan and Bhindranwale graffiti at Mata Chintpurni Hindu Temple in Himachal Pradesh. A video showing pro-Khalistan and Bhindranwale graffiti reportedly painted on the Mata Chintpurni Hindu Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una has also gone viral on social media. A video shared by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun shows him claiming to write Pro-Khalistan and Bhindranwale graffiti on the temple's walls. In the 1-minute 58-second video clip, Pannun also threatens Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu and goes on to say that they will convert Himachal Pradesh into Khalistan. US Warned India After Its Authorities Thwarted Plot To Assassinate Khalistan Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American Soil: Report.

Will Convert Himachal Into Khalistan

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claims to have written Pro-Khalistan and Bhindranwale graffiti at Mata Chintpurni Hindu Temple in Una of Himachal Pradesh. Pannun threatens Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu in this video and says will convert Himachal into Khalistan. pic.twitter.com/SN7T9P9mIL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 29, 2023

