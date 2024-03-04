Three persons were arrested on Monday, March 4, for raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans inside the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after a Congress leader won the Rajya Sabha election 2024. The arrested people have been identified as Iltaz, Munawar and Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi. “All three arrests are based on FSL report, circumstantial evidence, witness statements and other evidence,” said DCP Central, Bengaluru City Police. Karnataka Assembly Session: BJP MLAs Protest in Vidhana Soudha Demanding Action on Alleged ‘Pro-Pakistan Slogan’ Incident (Watch Video).

Pro-Pakistan Slogans Case

#Karnataka police has arrested three people in allegedly *Pakistan Zindabad* slogans case at Vidhan Soudha. Arrested persons are Mohammad Shafi From Haveri, Munavar from Bengaluru and Imtiyaz from Delhi. pic.twitter.com/hxjwv6HbVp — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 4, 2024

