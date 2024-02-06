Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 on Tuesday, February 6. The new bill deals sternly with malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations, with sources saying it may propose a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore. Budget Session 2024: Lok Sabha Takes Up Bill To Amend Local Body Laws, Provide Quota to Other Backward Classes in the Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Public Examinations Bill 2024 Passed in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha passes The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024. — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

