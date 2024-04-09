Addressing a public rally in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, on April 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a parallel between the overwhelming public support and a "saffron ocean," expressing confidence in victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. PM Modi remarked, "This flood of public support seems like a saffron ocean, and the blessings from such a large number of mothers and sisters clearly show what outcome will come in Madhya Pradesh on June 4." He highlighted the unity within the BJP, contrasting it with internal strife within the Congress party, stating, "Four to five months back, you cleared Congress from the state. Now, in Lok Sabha elections, people in Congress are not fighting with those in BJP but amongst themselves." PM Narendra Modi Meets Padma Shri Awardee Parshuram Komaji Khune, Lauds His Contribution for Tribal Upliftment (See Pic).

PM Narendra Modi Draws Parallel

VIDEO | "This flood of public support seems like a saffron ocean and the blessings from such a large number of mothers and sisters clearly shows what outcome (poll results) will some in Madhya Pradesh on June 4," says PM Modi (@narendramodi) while addressing a public rally in… pic.twitter.com/IFushkpJFf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2024

Congress is Fighting Among Themselves

VIDEO | "Four-five months ago, you came together to completely wipe out Congress in the (Madhya Pradesh) Assembly polls. Now in the Lok Sabha polls, they are not fighting with the BJP, they (referring to INDIA bloc) are fighting amongst each other," says PM Modi in Balaghat, MP.… pic.twitter.com/IMQngrWHuE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)