The territorial administration has declared a holiday for all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4 in view of cyclone Michaung. Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny said in a Friday release that cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coastal regions on December 4 all schools would remain closed on that day. Official sources said this is part of preventive measures taken by the government. Tamil Nadu Rain Videos: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of State as Cyclone Michaung Gains Strength.

Puducherry College Holiday

In view of 'Cyclone 'Michaung', a holiday has been declared for all colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4th: Govt of Puducherry pic.twitter.com/a8KcDWjYBC — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

