On the occasion of Pulwama Attack Anniversary, politicians across party lines took to social media to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. PM Narendra Modi was among the first few leaders who remembered the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. In his post, PM Modi said, "We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while paying tributes said that India will always remember their supreme sacrifice. Besides, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and many other leaders also remembers the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attacks of 2019. Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Valorous Heroes Who Died in 2019 Terror Strike, Says 'Their Courage Motivates Us to Build Strong and Developed India'.

We Will Never Forget Their Supreme Sacrifice

Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

India Will Always Remember Their Supreme Sacrifice

Millions of Salutes to the Brave Soldiers of Mother India

Tributes to the Brave Martyrs

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack in 2019. Their valour and sacrifice for the motherland will never be forgotten and will continue to inspire generations to come. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) February 14, 2023

The Nation Can Never Forget Their Sacrifice

I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2023

The Brave Heroes of the Nation

Our Heartfelt tribute to the Martyrs of the Pulwama Attack. Nation will always be indebted of their sacrifices. The Brave Heroes of the Nation. NEVER FORGIVE NEVER FORGET#BlackDayForIndia #PulwamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/auqFWgUxk2 — Alisha abdullah (@alishaabdullah) February 14, 2023

Humble Tribute to the Brave Sons of Mother India

कायराना पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में बलिदान हुए माँ भारती के वीर सपूतों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! अमर जवानों का बलिदान राष्ट्र सेवा का सर्वोच्च प्रतिमान है। जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 14, 2023

