A viral video on social media shows police and CRPF personnel saving the life of a car driver who fainted suddenly in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The 1-minute 43-second video clip shows the police and CRPF personnel deployed at Naman, Kakapora, Pulwama, saving the life of a car driver who suddenly fainted. The cops and CRPF personnel are seen administering first aid and using cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of the car driver. The heartwarming video showing cops and CRPF officials saving the life of a car driver has also gone viral on social media.

Police and CRPF Personnel Save Life of Car Driver

In Pulwama's Naman Kakapora, the police and CRPF personnel deployed on joint patrol duty saved the life of the car driver. The car driver suddenly fainted. However, police and CRPF saved his life by giving first aid |#CRPF #LatestNews #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/XHtaCNz7Yn — News18 JKLH (@News18Kashmir) April 14, 2024

Salute to Our Soldiers

Pulwama police cops/ crpf know that each time they put on their uniform, they are taking on risks to protect others. ... At Naman Kakapora Pulwama Salute to our soldiers @ssppul @ChIftikar pic.twitter.com/4vtPLhopWu — Umer Jaan (@umerjaan_jkap) April 14, 2024

