February 14, 2022, marks the third anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. Tributes poured in on Twitter on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest terror attacks for those heroes who laid down their lives during the terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Notable personalities, including Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Gautam Gambhir and others, paid homage to the 40 brave soldiers.

Here Are Tweets:

Basavaraj Bommai:

To each of those 40 soldiers we lost this day three years ago in #PulwamaAttack, I bow down on behalf of all of Karnataka. May your sacrifice inspire all Indians to dedicate every moment of our lives for the nation's well-being.#Pulwama pic.twitter.com/rRlf5otqxI — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 14, 2022

Jignesh Mevani:

Remembering the valour and sacrifice of our martyrs who laid down their lives in service of the nation.#PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/S2pIrtyli5 — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) February 14, 2022

Gautam Gambhir:

Terrorism will be wiped off from the face of this earth. Never forget #PulwamaAttack — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2022

Suvendu Adhikari:

Didn't Forgive, Would Never Forget. Salute the brave Jawans of @crpfindia who laid down their lives in the line of Duty in 2019, on this very day, in the #PulwamaAttack. Heartfelt tributes to the martyrs 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VYIP99qCs2 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) February 14, 2022

