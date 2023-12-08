In a tragic incident in Pune, Maharashtra, a massive blaze erupted at a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city, claiming the lives of six people, according to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Singh. The massive blaze has left several workers feared trapped, adding to the severity of the situation. Authorities are awaiting further details as efforts are underway to control the fire. Pune Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Warehouse in Bhawani Peth, Dousing Operation Underway.

Six Dead in Candle Factory Blaze

Maharashtra | Six people have died in a fire incident that has occurred in a candle-making factory in the Talawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad city, says Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Singh. — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Candle Factory Fire in Pune

VIDEO | A fire broke out in a factory near Talwade industrial area in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune earlier today. Several workers were feared trapped in the incident. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/d5pr0VNqgb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023

