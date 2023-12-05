A school bus in Wagholi faced a harrowing accident, crashing into a tree and causing injuries to multiple students from Rising Star School on Monday, December 4. The injured students are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, raising concerns about student safety. The incident has prompted a case registration at the Lonikand police station, with parents alleging a lack of RTO control over the bus, leading to a thorough investigation. A video capturing the high-speed collision shows panicked shouts from students as onlookers rush to assist in their rescue from the damaged bus. Pune Road Accident Video: One Dead as Bus Rams Into Five Vehicles Due to Brake Failure in Kondhwa, Horrifying Mishap Caught on CCTV Camera.

Pune School Bus Accident

School Bus Crash in Wagholi

School Bus Collides with Tree

#Pune: A school bus in #Wagholi collided with a tree, resulting in injuries to several students who are now receiving treatment at a private hospital #Accident #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/B23k5u4rTB — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 5, 2023

