Six people, including patients, were trapped in the lift of the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, which was stuck between the fourth and fifth floors of the new building on Friday, November 3. Prompt action by the fire brigade led to the successful rescue of all passengers, ensuring their safety. Among the six individuals, five were men, and one was a woman. The video of their rescue has surfaced on social media. Delhi Shocker: Plumber Stuck in Lift at Residential Building in West Delhi, Dies.

Lift Stuck in Pune Hospital

Maharashtra | A team of Pune Fire Department rescued 6 people trapped in a lift in a state-run hospital in Pune. Six persons, including 4 hospital staff were stuck inside a lift for approximately one and half hours that stalled between the fourth and fifth floor of Sassoon… — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

Fire Department Rescues Them

