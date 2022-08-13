Amid the recent spike in cases of global pandemic COVID-19, Punjab Government's Home Affairs Department issues an advisory to ensure that the mask is being used & worn by each & everyone in public places, social gatherings, govt & private offices, and educational institutions across the state. The govt is taking initiatives to control the spread of the deadly virus that has claimed the lives of millions across the globe.

