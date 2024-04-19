The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently denied relief to a Muslim man who was booked for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl he had married in June 2023. The high court bench of Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan refused to consider the man's contention that he had married the girl as per the personal law and it was a legal "nikah" since the girl had attained the age of puberty. The court, while rejecting his bail plea, noted that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), which has been enacted to protect children from sexual offences, defines a child as anyone below the age of 18 years and prevails over other laws which may be inconsistent. HC on Medical Negligence: Punjab and Haryana High Court Refuses To Quash Summons Against Max Hospital and Its Cardiologist for Allegedly Installing Cheap Pacemaker Resulting in Patient's Death.

HC on POCSO Act

