The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that a husband has a moral and legal liability to maintain his wife even if he is a professional beggar. The bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a revision plea filed by the husband, who was ordered to pay maintenance to his wife, reports Bar and Bench. While announcing its order, the court observed that the husband was an able-bodied person. The court said that even a manual labourer manages to earn Rs 500 or more per day. Given the rising prices, the court also stated that maintenance awarded cannot be said to be on the higher side. Punjab and Haryana High Court Become First in India to Use ChatGPT for Deciding Upon Bail Plea.

Court Dismisses Revision Plea Filed by Husband Over Paying Maintenance to His Wife

Husband has moral and legal liability to maintain wife even if he is a professional beggar: Punjab & Haryana High Courthttps://t.co/yT9rWEJyR1 pic.twitter.com/7PG9YvzecB — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 1, 2023

