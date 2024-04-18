The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that the quantum of maintenance granted to the wife under Section 125 CrPC must be justifiable and realistic to avoid hardships for either of the spouses. The high court bench of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar said, "There is a general tendency on the part of the wife to amplify her needs and the husband to conceal his actual income, making it difficult to determine the earning capacity of the rival claimants with exactitude. The rival claimants must scrupulously bring on record their actual respective earning capacities in order for the Court to arrive at quantum of maintenance which is just and fair in terms of principle of equistatus." The court observed while hearing a revision plea of a man against the impugned order passed by a family court in maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC. The family court ordered the husband to pay his wife for monthly interim maintenance of Rs 15,000.

HC on Maintenance

