Incidents of loot and robbery have been on the rise. In another such incident, armed men looted around Rs 22 lakh from the Punjab National Bank branch in Amritsar on Thursday. The CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, an armed man with a covered face can be seen pointing a pistol at the cashier. Cops said that his accomplice waited outside on a scooter. Cops are trying to identify the suspects and further investigation is underway. Robbery Caught on CCTV Camera: Thief Breaks In Through Ceiling of Hero Bike Agency in UP’s Kaushambi, Takes Away Rs 50,000 Cash, Laptop and Mobile (Video).

Bank Robbery in Amritsar:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)