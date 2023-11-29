In a shocking video that surfaced online on Wednesday, November 29, two Nihang Sikhs (a sect in Sikhism) riding on a bike were seen launching an attack on a person walking down an empty lane. The bike-borne accused attacked the individual with sticks and reportedly looted two mobile phones from him before fleeing the scene. The incident reportedly took place in the Field Ganj area of Ludhiana in Punjab. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the street, and the clip is currently doing rounds on the internet. Punjab: Nihang Sikhs Open Fire at Police Personnel Near Gurudwara in Kapurthala, Violent Clash Erupts (Watch Video).

Nihang Sikhs Attack Person Walking on Empty Road in Ludhiana

Two bike-riding Nihang Singhs attacked a person with sticks and looted two mobile phones in Field Ganj area of ​​#Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/5eQq6wIsYW — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 29, 2023

