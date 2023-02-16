A horrifying video clip of a live accident from Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway has surfaced online. The video shows a car crashing into a divider. The driver of the Swift car, which was crashed into the divider, was reportedly trying to perform stunts. As per media reports, the car's tyre exploded on the highway. The driver can be seen dragging himself out of the car at the end of the video. Also, a man came to help him on the road while the car was damaged. The accident occurred near Kahma village in Punjab, as per the man speaking in the video. Madhya Pradesh: One Policeman Killed, Another Injured After Speeding Car Hits Them in Raisen (Watch Video).

Punjab: Horrific Road Accident Video

Live road accident video on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway, Swift car crashed into divider while doing stunt on the road. pic.twitter.com/0MGVDIOerd — Nikhil (@NikhilCh_) February 16, 2023

