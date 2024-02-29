Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates India's second largest Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences to the public in Mohali. Built in just two years, this super speciality institute will deliver treatment to patients utilizing modern and high-tech equipment. All the facilities for the treatment of liver-related patients will now be available at the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Opens Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

