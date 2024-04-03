Election officials in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district seized Rs 69,400 in cash from a family hailing from Punjab. The family was on vacation and was intercepted during a routine vehicle check on the National Highway at Coonoor. The seizure was part of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls on March 16. The video of the incident has since gone viral on various social media platforms. However, in a turn of events, the assistant returning officer of Nilgiris later verified the documents presented by the tourists and returned the confiscated amount. Andhra Pradesh: Rs 1.30 Crore Cash Seized From Washing Machines Being Transported in Auto-Rickshaw Trolley in Visakhapatnam.

EC Officials Seize Punjab Couple’s Cash

Please don't carry cash of more than 50K till the elections are over - use your cards and digital means to spend your money! #Elections #moneypower pic.twitter.com/gHA8UzlMfW — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) April 2, 2024

Returned After Verification

