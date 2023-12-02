Protesting farmers on the Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway in Punjab faced police detention on Saturday, December 2. The farmers were advocating for an increase in sugarcane prices. Video footage shared by news agency PTI captures the moment as police take action, detaining individuals participating in the ongoing protest. Punjab Policeman Blocks Road To Protest Against Corruption by Seniors, Video Goes Viral.

VIDEO | Farmers, protesting on Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway in Punjab demanding hike in sugarcane prices, detained by police. pic.twitter.com/u7HyvleHsA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2023

