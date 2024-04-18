A two-storey house suddenly collapsed in Preet Colony of Rupnagar, Punjab. According to news agency ANI, five labourers were buried under the lanter of the two-storey house that suddenly collapsed. The house allegedly collapsed while the workers were working on jacking up the lanter of the structure. Soon after the incident, district officials and fire brigade officers were rushed to the spot for rescue work. Later, ITBP police, NDRF, and SDRF teams were also called to do relief work. House Collapse Caught on Camera in Punjab: Large Portion of Residence Collapses in Mohali's Kharar, Videos Surface.

Building Collapses in Punjab

#WATCH | Five labourers were buried under the lanter of a two-storey house that suddenly collapsed while the workers were working on jacking up the lanter in Preet Colony of Rupnagar, Punjab. District officials and fire brigade officers were at the spot for rescue work. Later,… pic.twitter.com/s66xUdDhG1 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)