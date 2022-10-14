Punjab police on Friday lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for putting up an advertisement for a beauty contest. The ad mentioned that the winner of the beauty contest gets a chance to marry a Canadian NRI. According to the advertisement, the beauty contest is to be held on October 23. Video: Swing Breaks, Crashes Down To Ground in Punjab’s Mohali, Several Injured (Watch Horrific Video).

Check Tweet:

Punjab | Police registered an FIR after posters advertising a beauty contest to be held on Oct 23 were put up in Bathinda. Posters advertised that the winning girl will be given a chance to marry a Canadian NRI. (Pic Source: Bathinda Police) pic.twitter.com/Vj0wwjCdDr — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

