In a tragic accident reported from Punjab's Moga a tipper truck toppled on a car near Buttar Kala village, killing four people. A disturbing video, shared by news agency ANI captures the aftermath, revealing the extent of damage caused by the accident. "A girl sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care", said police. Further details related to the matter are awaited. Punjab Accident Video: Groom and Three Others Killed as Speeding Car Crashes Into Parked Truck in Moga.

Punjab Road Accident:

#WATCH | Four people were killed after a tipper truck overturned on their car near Buttar Kala village in Moga, Punjab. A girl has suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment, say police pic.twitter.com/gaNWRQHGjW — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

