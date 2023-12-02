In an unfortunate incident, nearly 20 students of Meritorious School Sangrur in Punjab fell sick after they complained of food poisoning. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the school students were admitted to the hospital after complaining of food poisoning. "16 have been discharged and the condition of the remaining 4 is stable. The contractor responsible for the food supply has been arrested and his contract cancelled," he added. Meanwhile, the school's principal has also been suspended, and an inquiry has been initiated concerning the case. Punjab Shocker: Angry Over Howling, Miscreants Poison 20 Dogs to Death in Khanna Town.

Food Poisoning in Punjab

#UPDATE | The Principal of Meritorious School Sangrur has been suspended after 20 students of the school were admitted to a hospital last night after complaining of food poisoning. https://t.co/QFqrUtXprz — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

