A youth was reportedly tied to the grill of a gurudwara and was mercilessly beaten to death by villagers over suspicion of theft near Bagha Purana of Mona, Punjab. In the disturbing video, a few men can be seen dragging the youth inside a gurudwara and tying his hands and legs to a grill. He was repeatedly hit with enormous sticks while he cried in pain. The young man later died in a hospital from the injuries inflicted on him. The incident occurred on October 16 when the man, identified as Ujagar Singh, allegedly broke into the gurdwara and stole some money. Police have apprehended over five unknown men related to the case and are conducting raids to arrest the accused, said SPD Ajay Raj Singh. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Thrashed While Trying To Secretly Meet Girlfriend in Bareilly, Marriage Organised Later (Watch Video).

Youth Thrashed Inside Gurudwara:

On October 16, the villagers tied a young man to the grill of Gurudwara & beaten him to death on the charges of theft in Gurudwara in #Moga. Police registered a case against 5 people and other unknown people, police are conducting raids to arrest the accused: SPD Ajay Raj singh pic.twitter.com/HRXeVD41NZ — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)