In an unfortunate incident in Punjab, a 3-year-old girl reportedly died after a glass door of a garment showroom fell on her in Ludhiana. A disturbing video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 19-second video clip shows a 3-year-old girl playing in the garment showroom in Ghumar Mandi, Ludhiana. As the video moves further, the glass door is seen falling on the victim as she gets crushed under it. As per eyewitnesses, the girl was swinging around the door and holding the handle when the entire structure fell on her. The girl suffered severe injuries in the incident. She was immediately rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared her dead. The user who shared the tragic video said parents usually leave their kids to play while they go shopping. "It's essential to take proper precautions, provide care, and keep a close eye on them," the user wrote. Punjab Shocker: Parents Thrash School Clerk After Argument Over Outstanding Fees Turns Violent in Ludhiana (Watch Video).

Glass Door Falls on Minor Girl

Painful: A 3-year-old girl died after a glass door of a garment showroom fell on her in Ludhiana. According to eyewitnesses, the girl was swinging around the door, holding the handle when the entire structure fell on her, causing severe injuries. Please Note - Parents usually… pic.twitter.com/RkAWtr6x3z — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 28, 2023

