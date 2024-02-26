US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti fulfilled a lifelong dream by visiting the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, today, February 26. Garcetti shared his heartfelt connection to the temple, recounting how his parents visited it in their 20s and told stories of its beauty. Garcetti expressed his joy and described the temple as a place where beauty is felt and seen. His visit to the Golden Temple was a significant moment for him and symbolised the enduring cultural ties between the US and India. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Told His Team That Ties With India Could Get 'Worse' Due to Ongoing Diplomatic Standoff With Canada: Report.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Visits Golden Temple

VIDEO | "my mother and father came here to the Golden Temple when they were just married in their 20s, and as a child, they told me stories of coming to this beautiful place - a place where not you can not just feel its beauty, but see its beauty. It has been a dream of mine to… pic.twitter.com/FaRKSQ8aDk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)