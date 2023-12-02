A dispute over the DJ’s song selection sparked a brawl between the bride and groom's families at a wedding in Mohali. The wedding was taking place at the Mohali hall when the violence erupted. A video of the chaotic scene is circulating on social media, showing men and women hitting, kicking and shoving each other as guests scream and cry in fear. The bride is also seen trying to pull away a man in the video. The police reached the spot after getting a call and took the relatives of the bride and groom into custody. The police said the two families settled the matter after being questioned at the police station. Punjab Man Fights Off Three Mobile Snatchers, Beats Them Black and Blue After They Threatened Him With Knife; Video Surfaces.

Punjab Wedding Brawl

Major scuffle over DJ during a wedding event in Punjab's Mohali. The bride and the groom's side could be seen thrashing each other. #Mohali #Viral #ViralVideo #ViralVideos #Punjab pic.twitter.com/zpcuMqBOUj — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 1, 2023

