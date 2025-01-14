A new type of scam has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where scammers allegedly replaced QR codes at night in Khajuraho to steal payments. A video of the incident showing scammers replacing QR codes in the tourist town has also surfaced online. It is reported that the miscreants allegedly replaced the original QR codes of several shops and petrol pumps with fake ones to redirect the payments to their bank accounts. A total of 12 shops and a petrol pump were targeted in the QR code scam in Khajuraho. It is also learned that the scam came to light when customers saw strange names while making payments. After receiving complaints from the shopkeepers, the police arrested a man named Chhotu Tiwari. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

QR Code Scam Comes to Light After Scammers Replace QR Codes in Khajuraho

Scammers in Khajuraho are replacing QR codes at night to steal payments! 12 shops and a petrol pump were targeted. The trick was uncovered when customers saw strange names while paying. Chhotu Tiwari was arrested after shopkeepers alerted the police. #FraudAlert #Khajuraho… pic.twitter.com/Xni57EcTXi — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 14, 2025

