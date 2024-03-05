Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and state party chief Jitu Patwari accompanied Rahul Gandhi. A video of Rahul Gandhi offering prayers at Ujjain Mahakal Temple has surfaced on social media. Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Akodiya Naka, Sarangpur at 8:30 am on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi's Big Attack on PM Modi, Says 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wants Youth to Chant Jai Shri Ram, Starve to Death' (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi at Mahakaleshwar Temple

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/mGAC6xCghA — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)