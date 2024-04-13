Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to X on Saturday, April 13, to thank Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for buying Mysore Pak for him from a sweet shop in Singanallur. In his post on X, formerly Twitter, MK Stalin said, "Touched and overwhelmed by the 'sweet gesture' from my brother @RahulGandhi." The Tamil Nadu CM further said that on June 4, the day of Lok Sabha Election results, INDIA will surely deliver him a sweet victory! On Friday, April 12, Rahul Gandhi visited a sweet shop in Singanallur and bought Mysore Pak for MK Stalin. Rahul Gandhi Takes Break From Poll Campaign, Buys Mysore Pak for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin From Sweet Shop in Singanallur (Watch Video).

Touched and Overwhelmed by the 'Sweet Gesture'

அன்பிற்கும் உண்டோ அடைக்கும்தாழ்! Touched and overwhelmed by the 'sweet gesture' from my brother @RahulGandhi. On June 4th, #INDIA will surely deliver him a sweet victory! https://t.co/0QPhRsLKTQ — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 13, 2024

