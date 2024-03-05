Congress MP Rahul Gandhi distributed toffees to people chanting 'Modi, Modi' during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on Tuesday, March 5. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Entered Shajapur today, where he conducted a road show and addressed a crowd gathered here. Rahul Gandhi Says Caste Census Will Be Revolutionary Step Towards Social Justice.

Rahul Gandhi Gives Toffees to People Chanting 'Modi, Modi'

VIDEO | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) distributed toffees to people chanting 'Modi, Modi' during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur. pic.twitter.com/n5DyLDi5Af — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2024

