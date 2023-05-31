Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was heckled by Khalistan supporters during an event in the United States. A video is going viral where Khalistan supporters are seen heckling Rahul Gandhi and disrupting the event. The video shows that "Khalistan Zindabad" slogans were also raised by Khalistan supporters while disrupting the event. Those who hackled Rahul Gandhi were reportedly associated with Sikh For Justice or SFJ organisation. Rahul Gandhi in San Francisco: The Way Muslims Are Feeling Attacked in India, Sikhs, Christians, Dalits and Tribals Have Similar Feelings, Says Congress Leader (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Heckled by Khalistan Supporters in US:

Slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' and many other pro-Khalistani slogans were raised during Rahul Gandhi's speech in California#Khalistan #Rahulgandhi University of California, #RahulInUSA pic.twitter.com/h1u2TxHalx — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) May 31, 2023

Rahul Gandhi heckled by Khalistani radicals in United States during an event. Khalistanis accuse Congress of presiding over 1984 Sikh genocide. Khalistani radicals from banned Khalistani terror group SFJ. Khalistanis threaten to heckle Prime Minister Modi during his US visit in… pic.twitter.com/DD2vixFj6G — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)