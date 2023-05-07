Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is campaigning in Karnataka for the May 10 polls on Sunday met delivery executives of Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo and Blinkit in Bengaluru. Pictures and videos of the Congress leader interacting with delivery executives have gone viral on social media. Gandhi even took to Facebook to share pictures and said that he had an interesting chat with gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc. Rahul Gandhi met the delivery executives at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru. Besides, the former Wayanad MP also rode a pillion on a delivery boy's scooter to reach his hotel. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Rides Pillion on Delivery Boy's Scooter to Reach Bengaluru Hotel (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Meets Delivery Executives in Bengaluru

Rahul Gandhi Rides Pillion on Delivery Boy's Scooter

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a scooter with a delivery boy in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/MvGEgfAjtM — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

