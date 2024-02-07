Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to the famous Vedvyas Temple in Rourkela, Odisha, on Wednesday as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He offered prayers and performed rituals at the temple, which is dedicated to the sage Veda Vyasa, who is believed to have composed the Mahabharata and the Vedas. A video of Rahul Gandhi offering prayers at Vedvyas Temple has surfaced on social media. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a nationwide campaign launched by the Congress party to highlight the issues of commoners. ‘Don't Understand BJP's Obsession With Dogs’: Rahul Gandhi Responds to Viral Clip Showing Him Feeding Dog, Giving Same Biscuits to Owner (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers at Vedvyas Temple

#WATCH | Odisha: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits and offers prayers at Vedvyas temple in Rourkela, Sundargarh. pic.twitter.com/bFzHT9b7Dg — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

