In a unique display of political symbolism, Congress workers in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have put up posters depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as ‘Lord Krishna’ and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as ‘Arjun’. The posters have been put up ahead of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is set to reach Kanpur today. The posters, which draw parallels between the political leaders and revered figures from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, has sparked interest among locals. Uttar Pradesh: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Greeted With Black Flags During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rae Bareli, Video Surfaces.

Rahul Gandhi as ‘Lord Krishna’

