The Central government on Monday restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership. Welcoming the decision, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Rahul Gandhi. The Bihar CM said, "Many congratulations to him (Rahul Gandhi) for this...Opposition parties are coming together so the people who are at the centre (central government) are worried," he added. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the decision to restore Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was taken as per due legal procedure. Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Membership Restored: Due Legal Procedure Followed After Receiving Supreme Court's Order, Says Government.

Nitish Kumar Congratulates Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | On restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "Many congratulations to him (Rahul Gandhi) for this...Opposition parties are coming together so the people who are at the centre (central government) are worried." pic.twitter.com/vGyH0gBhZC — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

