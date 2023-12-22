Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP, said the reason behind the parliament security breach was unemployment. Rahul Gandhi spoke at the INDIA bloc protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Gandhi recounted how he saw the security breach in Lok Sabha on Friday. He alleged that BJP MPs ran away from the House when it happened. He said that some young people had got into Parliament and let out smoke, which made the BJP MPs flee. Rajouri Terrorist Attack: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Condolences on Death of Four Soldiers in Ambush.

‘Unemployment Reason Behind Parliament Security Breach’

#WATCH | At INDIA bloc protest at Jantar Mantar, Congress' Rahul Gandhi says, "2-3 youth entered Parliament and released smoke. At this BJP MPs ran away. In this incident, there is the question of security breach, but there is another question of why they protested this way. The… pic.twitter.com/ll5K8Sp3gp — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

