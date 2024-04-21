Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the centre on Sunday, April 21. Sharing a video of the Indian Railways where passengers are seen sitting inside the toilet and corridors of a train, Rahul Gandhi said, "In the rule of Narendra Modi, travelling by train has become a punishment!" He also alleged that the Modi government is reducing the number of general coaches and promoting "elite" trains. "People are not able to sit comfortably on their seats even after getting confirmed tickets; the common man is forced to travel on the floor and hiding in toilets," Gandhi's tweet in Hindi read. The Congress leader further said that the Modi government is trying to weaken the Railways through its policies. He also claimed that the Modi government wanted to sell the railways to its friends. He urged people to remove the Modi government to save the common man's travel. 'Don't Malign Image of Indian Railways': Ministry of Railways After Video of Overcrowding in 2nd AC Train Goes Viral.

Travelling by Train Has Become a Punishment

नरेंद्र मोदी के राज में ‘रेल का सफर’ सज़ा बन गया है! आम आदमी की ट्रेनों से जनरल डिब्बे कम कर सिर्फ ‘एलीट ट्रेनों’ का प्रचार कर रही मोदी सरकार में हर वर्ग का यात्री प्रताड़ित हो रहा है। लोग कन्फर्म टिकट लेकर भी अपनी सीट पर चैन से बैठ नहीं पा रहे, आम आदमी ज़मीन पर और टॉयलेट में… pic.twitter.com/BYLWPB7j37 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 21, 2024

