Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, March 5, attacked the Congress party while addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Jalgaon. "On one hand PM Modi launched Chandrayaan. On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi is trying to launch Rahul Gandhi for the 20th time," he said. Amit Shah further said that this "Rahulyaan" has been launched 19 times. "Now efforts are going on for the 20th time.," he added. Rahul Gandhi’s Big Attack on PM Modi, Says ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wants Youth to Chant Jai Shri Ram, Starve to Death’ (Watch Video).

‘Rahulyaan’ Has Been Launched 19 Times

