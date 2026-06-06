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A fire broke out at the Central Bank's zonal office located in the Bombay Market area of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday, prompting an emergency response from fire department officials. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts to bring the blaze under control are currently underway. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at IVY County Society in Sector 75, Panic Grips Residents As Flames Engulf 12th-Floor Flat (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Central Bank Zonal Office in Bombay Market Area

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh | A fire broke out at the Central Bank's zonal office in the Bombay Market area. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8rRihaae67 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).