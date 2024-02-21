Addressing the ninth Raisina Dialogue in Delhi on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, “Today, India is a great power on the world stage, an important ally in the pursuit of peace and security, a rising force at the heart of the G20 and a leading player in the fight against climate change.” I want Prime Minister Modi to go further strengthening our partnership with India and I'm speaking about Europe should be a cornerstone of Europe's foreign policy and this is certainly true for my country, he added. Kyriakos Mitsotakis' India Visit: Greek PM Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Receives Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Watch Videos).

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Addresses Raisina Dialogue 2024

