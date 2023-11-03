The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released the list of two candidates ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. The list consists the name of BJP leader Ram Nivas Meena, contesting from the Todabhim constituency, as well as Swaroop Singh Khara from the Sheo Constituency. Meanwhile, Rajasthan will cast votes on November 25 and announce the results on December 3. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Faces Rebel Challenge in 10 out of Its 61 Strong Seats; Congress in Three.

BJP Releases List of Two Candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

BJP releases a list of two candidates for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/6sIcc6JDSa — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

