The Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 polling was held on Saturday, November 25. The last of campaigning was November 23. Amid this, a video of Russian girls campaigning for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and asking for votes has gone viral. The video, shared by Kirodi Lal Meena on Instagram, shows the girls wearing saffron sarees and appealing to vote for Kirodi Lal Meena, a BJP candidate from Sawai Madhopur. The campaigners also danced to the folk songs of Rajasthan. The counting of votes and results of the Rajasthan Election 2023 will be declared on December 3. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Over 74% Turnout for 199 Seats, Highest 87.79% Voting Recorded in Pokaran, Says Election Commission.

Russian Girls Seen Campaigning for BJP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Kirodi Lal Meena 🇮🇳 (@drkirodilalmeena)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)