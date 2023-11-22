Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, addressing an election rally in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, drew a parallel between a pickpocketing gang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani. Gandhi stated, "The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people." He accused PM Modi of diverting public attention with issues like Hindu-Muslim relations, demonetisation, and GST while alleging that Adani takes advantage from behind. The analogy also likened Home Minister Amit Shah to someone wielding a lathi. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Says Ashok Gehlot’s Government Will Never Return to Power (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Draws Parallel, Accuses PM Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in Bharatpur, says, "The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your… pic.twitter.com/BDiZX0gStH — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

