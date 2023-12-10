With the assembly election results of all five states out, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce a CM face in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Speaking about the Chief Minister face for Rajasthan, BJP MLA and former minister Kalicharan Saraf said that the Congress party took at least 16 days to decide their CM. "There is dictatorship going on in Congress but there is democracy in BJP. Observes have been elected, they will come and take the opinions of MLAs and after that report will be given to high command," he said. Kalicharan Saraf also said that everyone will agree with whatever decision the high command takes. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Results: Amid Suspense Over CM Face, Around 50 BJP MLAs Meet Vasundhara Raje.

Kalicharan Saraf on Rajasthan CM Face

