AAP Rajasthan State Women Wing President Gayatri Bishnoi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a distressing incident on a train journey from Jaipur to Sri Ganganagar. Bishnoi and fellow passengers faced open consumption of alcohol and drugs by miscreants, who allegedly threatened her when confronted. Shockingly, there were no RPF/JRPF personnel on the train, and upon complaint, authorities arrived an hour late. She further expressed concern about the delayed police response, raising questions about accountability in potential emergencies. Missing Train Engine Worth 5 Crores Traced to Rajasthan Petrol Pump Amid Dispute Over Payments.

Lack of Security on Jaipur-Sri Ganganagar Train

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)