A powerful storm in Rajasthan's Nagaur district led to the falling of a mobile tower in Nagaur city. A video of the storm taking down the mobile tower to ground has gone viral on social media. The 16-second video clip shows the mobile tower standing tall, however, as the video moves further, the powerful storm can be seen leading to the fall of the mobile tower in Naguar City. Earlier, the MeT department had warned of severe storms in the district. Dust Storm Alert: IMD Predicts Sandstorm Over Pockets of Rajasthan on May 22, 23; Know How to Stay Safe During Black Blizzard.

Powerful Storms Knocks Mobile Tower in Rajasthan

Mobile Tower fell down in Nagaur (Rajasthan) due to damaging winds pic.twitter.com/gAHUBTeE8Z — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) May 28, 2023

